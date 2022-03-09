The garden are which is set to be renovated

A Burntwood-based community group will be renovating its garden as part of a makeover project.

MHA Communities Burntwood are based at the Old Mining College on Queen Street and work within the local community to support older people.

They provide social activities and events, supported outings, befriending services, interest groups and other services that enable people to remain actively involved in their local community.

Following funding from local Staffordshire County Council and Burntwood Town Council, the garden will be renovated with plans for four raised beds.

Caroline Bruno, scheme manager for MHA Communities South Staffordshire, said:

“The building where we are based is owned by the council and I wanted to make sure we can develop a sensory garden for our members to go and spend some time. “The project was inspired by the Burntwood-based Dementia Friendly Communities group of which I am a member, along with my ambition to deliver more green care services for all of our members especially those who attend our dementia day care service. “We have an office and common room on site and have the space outside which has potential. Thankfully we have allocated funding and can start working on it as soon as possible. “The garden will be fully accessible and as well as scented flowers and herbs we will use natural resources to make art sculptures and musical, interactive pieces. There will be seating areas and an area where we can deliver outdoor workshops “The garden will be open for all of the community in Burntwood and once open I want to encourage other community groups to use it.” Caroline Bruno, MHA Communities South Staffordshire

The group hopes to start the project in May with members and local volunteers participating.