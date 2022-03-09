Lichfield RUFC bounce back from a disappointing away defeat at Ludlow last time out to hammer Malvern 101-0 at Cooke Fields.

The crowd were treated to 15 tries as the hard-running and attacking shape of the Myrtle Greens proved too much for the visitors.

Greg Massey

Greg Massey ran in five tries and Rich Burton notched his second hat-trick of the season from number eight.

They were joined open the scoresheet by Dave Mott, Matt Cowley, Sam Benson, Adam Spinner, Joe Bourne, Charlie Milner and Kieran Reynolds who each bagged a try.

Captain Milner, slotting in at outside centre for the day, also bagged 13 conversion to take his personal haul to 31 points, passing 200 for the season.