People in Lichfield and Burntwood wanting to donate to help efforts in Ukraine have been urged to make sure they are supporting genuine organisations.

The warning comes from Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant as residents continue to flee the war in Eastern Europe.

Michael Fabricant

The Conservative MP said people need to direct their efforts through the correct channels.

“I strongly urge people to check out the UK Government website page on helping Ukraine which gives a number of approved links to charities where you can be assured that your money will be put to good use. “It also explains how you can check whether a charity is genuine or not. “The UK Government is matching public donations pound-for-pound for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. It is providing food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families.” Michael Fabricant MP

A number of collections have been organised locally, but the Government is advising people only to donate via approved channels.

“One of the best ways to help is by donating cash through trusted charities and aid organisations, rather than donating goods. “Cash can be transferred quickly to areas where it is needed and individuals and aid organisations can use it to buy what is most needed. “Unsolicited donations of goods, although well-meant, can obstruct supply chains and delay more urgent life-saving assistance from getting through. “Organisations across the UK are gathering essential supplies, such as clothes, first aid and sanitary products. Many charities and community groups will have lists of items they need. “Charities with experience of responding to disasters are best placed to reach victims on the ground.” Government spokesperson

Mr Fabricant added: