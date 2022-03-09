An additional entrance will be open for Chasetown FC’s home game this weekend with a record league crowd expected.

The Scholars entertain Ilkeston on Saturday (12th March) in a top of the table clash.

With the away side expected to bring a large following and Chasetown’s own attendances averaging around 500 this season, the record league crowd at The Scholars Ground of 1,090 is likely to be eclipsed.

A spokesperson said:

“To ease any expected additional crowd congestion, there will be an additional turnstile open on Church Street which will be cash only. “As well as the club car park, there will also be spaces at the end of Church Street and 50 spaces in the primary school car park.” Chasetown FC spokesperson

Admission is £9 for adults, £6 for concessions and £1 for under 16s. Kick-off is at 3pm./