Chase Terrace Academy. Picture: Google Streetview

A Burntwood school is organising a collection to help the people of Ukraine.

Chase Terrace Academy is organising themed collections of items which can be dropped off at reception.

This week will see them appealing for donations of coats, blankets and sleeping bags, with soft toys able to be dropped off next week.

Then for the week beginning 21st March, the school will be collecting educational items such as pencils, pens, paper and colouring books.