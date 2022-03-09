A thrilling encounter saw Lichfield City FC beat OJM Black Country to secure a semi-final spot in the JW Hunt Cup.

Goals from debutant Luke Keen, Jack Edwards and Max Dixon were enough to seal the win for Ivor Green’s men.

City got off to a flying start when Joe Haines’ corner was turned home at the near post by Keen with just four minutes on the clock.

But the game was turned on its head in a two minute spell as Richardo Richards equalised on ten minutes before putting the visitors in front when his strike deflected past James Beeson in the Lichfield goal.

Jonathan Gould send an effort wide as the shell-shocked hosts looked to level things up.

The Lichfield equaliser eventually came after 34 minutes when Luke Childs found Edwards who rifled past OJM keeper Lewis Handley.

City created a number of chances in the second half, with Dan Lomas seeing a strike from distance saved and Childs also being denied.

But Beeson also had to be alert at the other end, producing a fine stop with his feet to keep the scores levels.

The deciding goal eventually went the way of Lichfield five minutes from time as Childs and Edwards combined to create a chance for Dixon to volley home.

OJM almost found a leveller late on, but Beeson produced two saves to ensure City march on to the semi-final.