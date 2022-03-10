A fish and chip shop in Alrewas has been crowned as one of the best outlets in the UK.
The Alrewas Fryer was named in the top 50 fish and chip takeaways in the country by trade publication Fry Magazine.
The business was the only shop in Staffordshire to make the list.
Alex Eleftheriou, owner of Alrewas Fryer, said:
“It’s a huge honour to be recognised for all our hard work and effort we put in to producing quality fish and chips.”Alex Eleftheriou
The top 50 listing came after mystery judges sampled the food and examined aspects of the business such as cleanliness, staff knowledge and professionalism.
The takeaway was praised for “chips that were perfect – crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside”.
Organiser Reece Head said:
“Fish and chip takeaways have really had to up their game over the past year in order to handle the growing number of click and collect and delivery orders generated as a result of Covid and integrate these new ways of working with their walk-in customers.
“Whether operating from a bricks and mortar site or a mobile van, these operators are working against a background of increasing costs, labour shortages and rising VAT, yet they have continued to invest in their premises, their staff and their processes to ensure fish and chips remains a top quality, value for money takeaway.
“It is with great pleasure that we congratulate them on being one of the UK’s 50 best fish and chip takeaways.”Reece Head
Our volunteers moderated 1157 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.