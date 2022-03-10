Food at The Alrewas Fryer

A fish and chip shop in Alrewas has been crowned as one of the best outlets in the UK.

The Alrewas Fryer was named in the top 50 fish and chip takeaways in the country by trade publication Fry Magazine.

The business was the only shop in Staffordshire to make the list.

Alex Eleftheriou, owner of Alrewas Fryer, said:

“It’s a huge honour to be recognised for all our hard work and effort we put in to producing quality fish and chips.” Alex Eleftheriou

The top 50 listing came after mystery judges sampled the food and examined aspects of the business such as cleanliness, staff knowledge and professionalism.

The takeaway was praised for “chips that were perfect – crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside”.

Organiser Reece Head said: