Council chiefs say Staffordshire is once again “ready and able” to support people fleeing conflict as the Ukraine crisis continues to see millions leaving their homes.

The Government has today outlined plans to improve the visa process, allowing those carrying Ukranian passports to apply online.

A letter has been sent to the Home Secretary and Prime Minister by local authorities, including Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council, outlining the desire to support those impacted by the war in Eastern Europe.

It also urges Government to clear bureaucracy to ensure families who need assistance can get it.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the region had shown with Afghanistan and Syria that it was willing to help those in need.

“We have all been horrified by the events which have unfolded in Ukraine and as a county stand with those affected. “As a county council and as a county we have a proud history of helping those who have had no choice but to flee war or persecution, having recently welcomed almost 200 men, women and child evacuees from Afghanistan and are supporting many of the children in Staffordshire schools as the families try to rebuild new lives here in the UK. “The latest situation in Ukraine is no different – we stand ready to offer Ukrainian refugees a warm welcome to our county should our help be needed, and are urging the Government to clear any barriers so we can help those who desperately need it.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, said: