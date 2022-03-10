An event in Burntwood will give people the chance to show their support for the people of Ukraine.
Burntwood Town Council is hosting a gathering at Chasetown Memorial Park at 5pm on Saturday (12th March).
A spokesperson said:
“We know that the people of Ukraine are in the thoughts of many people in the town at the moment, so we thought we would arrange a simple event to reflect on the tragic events that are unfolding.”Burntwood Town Council spokesperson
