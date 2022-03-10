An extra £15.5million is being earmarked to help repair roads in Staffordshire this year, county council chiefs say.

The money will see around 9,000 more potholes fixed on top of the 35,000 repairs carried out.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said there would also be “significant investment” in road surfaces nearing the end of their lifespan, with a focus on routes leading to and from major towns and cities in the region.

“Good roads are vital for communities and businesses to thrive. “Maintaining and improving Staffordshire’s 6,000km of highways is very challenging, especially in light of rising costs and increasing road usage. This proposed extra investment will help keep our roads in good condition, as well as funding major projects that will help the connectivity of our county. “However, we recognise that there is always more to be done and we continue to lobby central Government for the money necessary to keep Staffordshire’s roads in the condition we expect, and to ensure local communities and businesses are able to see the benefits of an improved highway network.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The cabinet at Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet will discuss the highways spending proposals at a meeting on 16th March.