Free tennis sessions are being served up for people wanting to try the sport in Lichfield.
National charity Tennis For Free, with the support of the LTA, is hosting coach-led sessions at Beacon Park between 2pm and 3pm on Sundays.
The aim is to get more people playing as well as helping to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of participants.
Tom Slater, who will lead the coaching at Beacon Park said:
“I am very excited to welcome Tennis For Free to my home town.
“It is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to try tennis for either the first time, or to dust off the cobwebs after a time away from the sport.
“It’s a fun, friendly and entertaining free weekly event where you’ll make new friends and benefit from regular exercise.
“There is no catch, as the name suggests, everything is free.”Tom Slater
More details about the sessions are at www.tennisforfree.com.
Tennis For Free CEO Paul Jessop said:
“Together with the LTA, we are helping to make tennis more accessible to more people by removing the cost barrier that some sections of the community face, so that the entire community can play and benefit physically, mentally and socially.
“We have created specially designed programmes to welcome families, the old and the young, of any ability and the beauty is that each session is led by qualified tennis coaches who will ensure people develop at their own pace.
“But it’s not just about the playing, these schemes bring people in communities together. People can get involved and help run the schemes even if they aren’t playing themselves.
“We are always looking for local volunteers to grow the programme, indeed some of our most successful and sustainable schemes across the UK have the coaches supported by a team of volunteers who organise further events.”Paul Jessop
