Free tennis sessions are being served up for people wanting to try the sport in Lichfield.

A Tennis for Free session

National charity Tennis For Free, with the support of the LTA, is hosting coach-led sessions at Beacon Park between 2pm and 3pm on Sundays.

The aim is to get more people playing as well as helping to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of participants.

Tom Slater, who will lead the coaching at Beacon Park said:

“I am very excited to welcome Tennis For Free to my home town. “It is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to try tennis for either the first time, or to dust off the cobwebs after a time away from the sport. “It’s a fun, friendly and entertaining free weekly event where you’ll make new friends and benefit from regular exercise. “There is no catch, as the name suggests, everything is free.” Tom Slater

More details about the sessions are at www.tennisforfree.com.

Tennis For Free CEO Paul Jessop said: