A Lichfield business has celebrated its first anniversary by throwing open the doors to insurance professionals.
The Swan Road offices of insurance adviser Partners& – formerly CGI Insurance – saw brokers and insurers get together for the first time since the pandemic.
Branch director Neil O’Sullivan, said:
“So much has happened since we became Partners& in March 2021 – we’ve completed the rebrand of the office and welcomed new staff.
“Now that Covid restrictions have been lifted we wanted to mark the occasion by opening our doors to the insurers who we speak to, day in day out, to learn more about each other and to discuss how we can best work together in the future and build strong partnerships.
“This event was an opportunity for us to meet and talk to the insurers we deal with every day and demonstrate our commitment to upholding the standards that our company is based on.”Neil O’Sullivan, Partners&
