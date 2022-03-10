A live recording of a concert by soprano Mirusia Louwerse will be screened at the Lichfield Garrick next week.

Mirusia Louwerse

Known as The Angel of Australia, the vocalist as spent ten years touring the world with Andre Rieu.

The screening of Murisa Sings For You will be shown at the city theatre at 7pm on 19th March.

“Celebrated for her translucent, crystal voice that leaves audiences with goosebumps, Mirusia’s exquisite concert performance features many favourites including Ave Maria, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, Memory, Pie Jesu and Don’t Cry for me Argentina recorded during her This Time Tomorrow tour.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £16.50 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.