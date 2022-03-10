Julie Madly Deeply

A show in Lichfield will explore the life and music of showbiz icon Dame Julie Andrews.

Julie Madly Deeply will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 20th March.

Performer Sarah Louise Young will take songs from musicals such as Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady, and intertwine them with stories and anecdotes about the star’s life.

The Hub’s creative director, Anthony Evans said:

“With rave reviews, Julie Madly Deeply has been a hit all over the world with fans, both old and new. “We are looking forward to the sound of laughter and singalongs in this big hearted, warm and joyous show.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.