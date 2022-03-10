A new mobile vaccination bus is aiming to help more people in Staffordshire get protected against Covid-19.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The NHS has begun to deploy the vehicle across the county this week to help boost the numbers taking up their coronavirus jabs.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for public health at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We’re all learning to live with Covid-19 as we head into spring with many remaining restrictions now lifted. “However, one thing that hasn’t changed is that the vaccine is still the best way to protect yourself and others from Covid-19, so please make sure you get the dose you’re eligible for as soon as you can. “Our partners in the NHS have worked tirelessly to deliver more than two million vaccines in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, and we hope that the new mobile vaccination bus will help even more people get protected locally.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire’s latest seven-day case rate stands at 275.8 per 100,000 people.

Information on the Covid-19 vaccine and booster, including details about local walk-in clinics, can be found at www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine.