Josiah Wedgwood

A new biography of one of the pioneers of the early industrial revolution will be discussed at a talk in Lichfield.

Dr Tristram Hunt will discuss his book about the life of Josiah Wedgwood, The Radical Potter, at The George Hotel at 10.30am on 25th March as part of the Lichfield Literature Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“Strongly based on Wedgwood’s notebooks, letters and the words of his contemporaries, historian and politician Dr Tristram Hunt captures the energy and originality of Wedgwood, and his transformative contributions not only to the development of eighteenth-century Britain but to modern business practices ever since.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £12 and can be booked on the Lichfield Literature Festival website.