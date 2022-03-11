Jessica Fostekew

A new comedy club is launching at a Lichfield city centre venue.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host The Alter Comedy Club on 30th March with a show featuring Live at the Apollo star Tea Ilyas, Musical Comedy Award winner Katie Pritchard and Liverpool Comedian of the Year Callum Oakley.

The show will be headlined by Jessica Fostekew, who has appeared in the likes of Motherland, Cuckoo and QI.

Other acts scheduled to appear in future shows are Stephen Bailey and comedy double act SHELF.

A spokesperson for The Hub said:

“We’ve wanted to deliver a high-quality comedy club at The Hub for quite some time. “It was important to attract the highest calibre of acts and really build links with the best comics on the circuit, so asked our friends over at The Leicester Comedy Festival for some help. “They have helped us curate some incredible line-ups and are supporting us to achieve our vision to create a vibrant and high-quality comedy club that translates into the hottest tickets in town. “The best of UK comedy served up in a candlelit, cabaret-style setting in the glorious surroundings of The Hub – what’s not to love?” The Hub at St Mary’s spokesperson

Tickets are £12 and can be booked at www.thehubstmarys.co.uk where full line-ups for each show are also available.