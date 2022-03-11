Cllr Richard Cox (left) with Simon Price from We Love Lichfield, and Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust members Bob Williams, Chris Bull and Peter Buck

Local organisations have been given a funding boost from a lottery scheme.

Lichfield District Council launched the Lichfield Community Lottery last year to help generate cash to support groups in the area.

Players are able to donate a share of their ticket price to a participating organisation.

A £12,000 cheque was handed over to We Love Lichfield’s Simon Price alongside members of the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust which has so far received £3,600 from the lottery fundraiser.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“Lichfield Community Lottery is a great way for local voluntary and community groups to raise funds and I am delighted that we now have an extra £12,000 to award to local groups who make a great difference to local communities across the district.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

So far 56 good causes have signed up for Lichfield Community Lottery which sees 60p from every £1 ticket go to local good causes.

Simon Price, of We Love Lichfield, said:

“I’m delighted to receive this money from Lichfield Community Lottery and I’d like to congratulate all involved for making it such a success in its first year. “It’s great that the council is working with local voluntary groups like ours to make a difference across the district. “I’d encourage everyone to play as our local organisations and people are direct beneficiaries. “The team at We Love Lichfield will now be working hard to ensure the funds will be distributed to all the wonderful voluntary groups we have in the area.” Simon Price, We Love Lichfield

Christine Bull, of the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust, said:

“We are delighted to have been the most successful participant in the lottery as it confirms just how much the community values what we are doing. “It’s even more valuable to us as much of our funding is granted for specific projects, but we can use this unrestricted money to do the costly day-to-day materials purchasing and general running costs of keeping all of us as volunteers progressing the restoration for community, environmental and local economy benefit.” Christine Bull, Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust

The £12,000 presented to We Love Lichfield has been raised from the Lottery Community Fund.

More details on on the Lichfield Community Lottery are available here.