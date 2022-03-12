People showing solidarity with the people of Ukraine at an event in Burntwood

People have gathered at an event in Burntwood to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Organised by Burntwood Town Council, residents and local councillors were in attendance at Chasetown Memorial Park.

The event also saw homemade badges representing the Ukrainian flag sold to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, was among those in attendance. He said: