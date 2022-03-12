Guitarist Gordon Giltrap will return to Lichfield for a concert at the Lichfield Guildhall next month.

Gordon Giltrap

Lichfield Arts will host the show on 9th April.

A spokesperson said:

“This innovative guitarist is back out on the road performing many of his incredible songs with incredible arrangements in what promises to be an electrifying solo acoustic show.

“Expect to hear classics such as Heartsong and Lucifer’s Cage alongside new material from his latest album The Last of England.”

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Arts website.