Chasetown FC came out on top against table toppers Ilkeston in front of a more than 1,400 supporters at The Scholars Ground

Joey Butlin celebrates his winning goal against Ilkeston. Picture: Dave Birt

The top of the table clash saw the visitors defending well early on, blocking everything the hosts threw at them.

The best chance of the first half came in the 23rd minute when Chasetown’s Jack Langston fired an effort just wide of the target.

The Scholars managed to find another gear in the second half, creating numerous chances right in front of the vociferous home fans.

In the 60th minute a cross from Ben Lund found Joey Butlin, but his header was tipped just over the bar by Ilkeston keeper Ross Durrant.

Joey Butlin scores for Chasetown against Ilkeston. Picture: Dave Birt

Chasetown persevered and created plenty of opportunities on the counter attack.

The decisive moment came in the 84th minute when Langston and Butlin linked up for the latter to head home and seal a crucial three points in the title race.