People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to showcase their artistic day as part of Staffordshire Day celebrations.

Cllr Philip White

Taking place on 1st May, the event aims to highlight the best of the county.

This year the Big Outdoor Staffordshire Art Project will be included with the theme of ‘the great outdoors’.

All ages and abilities are being invited to submit artworks showcasing their favourite outdoor locations in the county.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We’re all looking forward to celebrating our amazing countryside and open spaces and what better way to do it than by featuring people’s favourite places. “This won’t just help to shine a light on some of our most beautiful locations but will also highlight the importance of protecting them for future generations to enjoy. “With national treasures like Cannock Chase, the Peak District, part of The National Forest and numerous country parks, we have so much to explore and be proud of. But in addition to our larger, more recognised locations we also have many smaller but equally as beautiful areas too. “So whether it’s the canal walk you take with your family on Sundays or the woodland where you walk your dog, please capture it in a painting or drawing and get it submitted.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Selected artwork will be reprinted, enlarged and displayed on lampposts, bus stops and other advertising displays across the county in the run up to the celebration.

Paintings, drawings and sketches will all be considered and the deadline for submissions is 31st March. Artwork can be handed into local libraries, emailed to communications@staffordshire.gov.uk or posted to Communications Department, Staffordshire County Council, Staffordshire Place, Tipping Street, Stafford, ST16 2DH.