A Lichfield school is celebrating after taking a clean sweep of prizes at a public speaking competition.
Nether Stowe School won the team title while Brandon Clark scooped the best overall speaker crown at the Michael Fabricant-Arthur Price of England Schools Speaking Competition at the Lichfield Guildhall.
The contest saw teams from local schools debate whether the benefits of social media outweigh the negatives.
Michael Fabricant MP said:
“Congratulations go to Brandon and his fellow team members Michael Cunningham and Joseph Garfield.
“The competition had all the pomp of the House of Commons with sword and mace bearers, but without all the ya-booing.
“The standard was incredibly high and the judges had a real problem making a final decision.”Michael Fabricant
The contest was judged by Simon Price of Arthur Price of England, the Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield, and Keith Eagland representing Lichfield Rotary St Chad.
“This was the first competition in three years due to illness and Covid – I am delighted that this Lichfield tradition has recommenced.
“It provides valuable speaking experience for all the competitors and will help them with their university entrance and job interviews.”Michael Fabricant
Our volunteers moderated 1075 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.