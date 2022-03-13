A Lichfield school is celebrating after taking a clean sweep of prizes at a public speaking competition.

Simon Price, Joseph Garfield, Michael Cunningham, Brandon Clark, and Michael Fabricant

Nether Stowe School won the team title while Brandon Clark scooped the best overall speaker crown at the Michael Fabricant-Arthur Price of England Schools Speaking Competition at the Lichfield Guildhall.

The contest saw teams from local schools debate whether the benefits of social media outweigh the negatives.

Michael Fabricant MP said:

“Congratulations go to Brandon and his fellow team members Michael Cunningham and Joseph Garfield. “The competition had all the pomp of the House of Commons with sword and mace bearers, but without all the ya-booing. “The standard was incredibly high and the judges had a real problem making a final decision.” Michael Fabricant

The contest was judged by Simon Price of Arthur Price of England, the Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield, and Keith Eagland representing Lichfield Rotary St Chad.