Lichfield Gospel Choir. Picture: Redlock Photography

Two Lichfield musical groups will be coming together for a concert in the city.

Lichfield Gospel Choir and The City of Lichfield Concert Band will perform at Lichfield Cathedral on 14th May.

A spokesperson said:

“The concert band and the gospel choir will team up for an unforgettable evening of music.”

Tickets start at £10 and can be booked on the Lichfield Cathedral website.