A book exploring a Chinese philosophy will be discussed by the author at a Lichfield Literature Festival talk.

Yen Ooi

Yen Ooi will be at Wade Street Church at 2pm on 26th March.

Rén: The Ancient Chinese Art of Finding Peace and Fulfilment was published last month and explores the relationship between individuals and those around them.

A spokesperson said:

“Yen Ooi’s accessible and beautiful book explores how this philosophy applies to everything from our relationship with ourselves and those we live with, to how we relate to the wider world.

“Through simple changes to our lives, we can connect better with others as helpful members of society, and find fulfilment in ideas of community, morality and compassion, ultimately becoming happier human beings.”

Tickets to the talk in Lichfield are £10 and can be booked online.