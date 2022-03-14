A fundraising Stand Up To Cancer mug

Budding bakers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to pick up their mixing bowls for a fundraising event.

Stand Up To Cancer is asking people to help raise cash to help develop new treatments by holding events.

A free fundraising kit to download full of recipes and ideas for getting friends and family involved is available to download.

Jane Redman, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Staffordshire, said:

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can play a part to help beat it. That’s why we need people across the region to help us turn up the heat on this devastating disease. “We hope special episodes of The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will encourage viewers to host their own baking fundraiser. “It doesn’t matter if you aren’t a whizz in the kitchen, you can look the part with our new Star Baker range. “The most important thing is raising money to help speed up research and save lives. Every last crumb will make a difference.” Jane Redman, Cancer Research UK

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will return for five special episodes on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm, from 22nd March.

Fans of the show can also support the cause with new Star Baker-themed kitchenware available from Cancer Research UK shops across the region or online.