Work to improve safety at a Lichfield junction where a motorcyclist died could be approved by councillors this week.

The junction at Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

Luke Cotton, 22 died, after his bike was involved in a crash with an Audi at the Grange Lane and Eastern Avenue link in June 2021.

A petition saw thousands call for improvements, with a local councillor saying the junction had long been considered “very dangerous”.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet will discuss plans for funding for highways improvements over the coming year at a meeting on Wednesday (16th March).

Among the schemes are the Grange Lane and Eastern Avenue scheme, which would cost £250,000.

A report to the meeting said:

“A preferred option has been designed to improve safety at the junction. “It includes the installation of traffic signals, incorporating a right lane filter. “Pedestrian links to the existing crossing will be improved and a new crossing facility will be installed on the northern arm of Grange Lane. “Cycle provision will also be incorporated into the design.” Report to meeting of Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet

The report added that the location had been the scene of previous crashes, with issues with the clarity over the right of way in the current layout also proving problematic.