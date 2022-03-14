People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given the chance to collect a free tree to plant as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Staffordshire County Council are making 1,000 free trees available for residents.

They can be collected from sites across the county – including Cannock Chase Visitor Centre and Chasewater Innovation Centre – between 10am and 3pm on Sunday (20th March).

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

Cllr Simon Tagg

“The Queen’s Green Canopy project is an important part of the Jubilee plans and it’s great that Staffordshire is able to play its part. “Gardens in the UK make up a larger area than all our nature reserves put together, so if we all do our bit and plant one of these 1,000 trees, we’ll help create greener communities and help us all breathe cleaner air.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Once planted, people can register their tree at www.queensgreencanopy.org.