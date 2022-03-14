Daytime TV favourite Bargain Hunt is returning to Lichfield with people able to join the audience for the first time in two years.

Since the Covid pandemic, filming for episodes of the show at Richard Winterton Auctioneers has been behind closed doors.

But the visit of the camera crew on 22nd March will allow people to join the action on the day once more.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“For the first time in two years people will be allowed to come and watch the filming live in our saleroom. “We can’t wait to welcome back the Bargain Hunt team and it will be fab to have a live for the programme audience once more. “So please book your tickets and come on down and watch for the first time in a long time – we’ll be delighted to see you.” Richard Winterton

To book a space in the audience at The Lichfield Auction Centre in Fradley for the filming, call 01543 251081 or email office@richardwinterton.co.uk.