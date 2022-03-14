County health leaders say the number of people with Covid-19 across Staffordshire is increasing once again.

The seven day case rate figure for the region is showing that just under 340 people per 100,000 currently have coronavirus – up from 275 last week.

Although restrictions on mandatory self-isolation rules were ditched in England last month, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for public health, Cllr Johnny McMahon, said people needed to make sure they were taking steps to prevent the spread of Covid.

“We are now learning to live with Covid-19, so increases in case rates are to be expected but we must not ignore the risks that this poses, particularly to the more vulnerable members of our communities. “Please continue to take every sensible precaution you can to minimise your risk of spreading infection to others and if you are eligible, get your vaccine as soon as possible.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Full information on updated Covid-19 advice and how to book or order a test can be found at www.gov.uk/coronavirus.