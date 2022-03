Snow Leopard by Susan Freeman

Photographers have been battling out in the latest Lichfield Camera Club competition.

The advanced colour section was won by Sue Freeman with her Snow Leopard image.

The beginners/intermediate prize went to Ivan Shaw with his picture of a crab.

More images from the competition are below:

Lotus Lillie by David Causer Calm Reflections by Susan Freeman Bowing to the Red by Catherine Nicholls Shapes by Ann Wright Snow Leopard by Susan Freeman Surf at Sunset by Graham Slight White Crab (Dominica) by Ivan Shaw Ancient Woods by Annette Keatley

For more information visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.