Two 15-year-old boys have been held by police after they were caught driving a car while under the influence of cannabis near Fazeley.
The blue Ford Focus was stopped by officers on Park Farm Road yesterday (13th March).
PCSO John Horton, from Staffordshire Police, said the car had been driving “erratically” when it was pulled over.
“Officers discovered the occupants of the vehicle were two 15-year-olds from Birmingham who were under the influence of cannabis.
“It transpired that the uninsured vehicle actually belonged to mother of one of the boys who was unaware the vehicle had been taken – she is not pursuing a complaint of theft against her son.
“The boys were returned to their respective addresses and the driver will be summoned to court for driving offences. The passenger was also dealt with for possession of a class B drug.”PCSO John Horton, Staffordshire Police
