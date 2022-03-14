Lichfield RUFC picked up another vital victory on the road as they beat Newbold-on-Avon 38-31.

With just four rounds of matches to go, the result sees the Myrtle Greens top the 100 league points mark and maintain their advantage over Stoke and Kenilworth at the top of the table.

After the hosts dropped the kick off, Lichfield hammered away at the line for the opening minutes and it was no surprise when Josh Machin plunged over.

But it didn’t take Newbold long to level the scores at 7-7 after exploiting some patchy defensive work.

Aided by the blustery conditions, Lichfield took control of the next phase of the match with tries from Cam Pallister and Greg Massey opening up a 12 point advantage.

Newbold again hit back through with tries either side of a penalty, but Lichfield went in at half-time 24-22 up after Rich Burton also got on the scoreboard.

The home side took the lead after the break with a penalty from Jamie Mapletoft, but the Myrtle Greens soon found possession and retook the lead when Paul Maxwell-Keys scored from close range to open up a six point margin.

Mapletoft kicked two more penalties to restore parity and set up a thrilling finale.

The crucial score went to Lichfield though with Burton barging over with just ten minutes left. Charlie Milner added his fourth conversion of the afternoon to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, there was further good news for the club on Sunday when the under 14 and under 16 sides both won their county cup finals against Walsall by 41-16 and 14-7 respectively.

The ladies’ green team also overcame second placed Sutton Coldfield 27-0 in their home encounter over the weekend.