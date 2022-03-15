A Burntwood councillor has blamed a “mental imbalance” after delays in returning taxpayer money he was given for a tree planting project in the town that never went ahead.

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd was awarded £924 by Staffordshire County Council’s climate change fund in two payments last year – one in March and another just days after his election as a Conservative councillor in May 2021.

But after the project failed to materialise, the money was only fully paid back this month following an investigation that saw him banned from the Conservative group before later departing the party completely.

The Burntwood North representative – who now sits as an independent member of the county council – told Lichfield Live:

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

“I’m under no illusions that it should have gone back straight away, and that I’ll never be forgiven by some people for that. “I must have had a mental imbalance for a time to have gone that far or stupidly have the belief the trees would be planted, even in October when those who I was doing it with said they could arrange it. “But they didn’t. One was an Oxford academic, another a young person in Cannock as well as a farm owner in Stafford. “I have taken all the flak for this because it was done in my name and not in those who should have known how to sort it. “That is the part upon which I have publicly kept quiet on until now.” Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire Police had been asked by the county council to investigate concerns surrounding the funding following an internal audit, but the force said this month that no further action would be taken.

However, the councillor has also revealed that he is currently involved in a separate police investigation which is not linked to this issue.

But despite facing no further action on the tree funding, Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd has told Lichfield Live that he remains keen to get to the bottom of where the cash has been for the past 12 months.

“The truth is that the whereabouts of the money is something that has confused myself. “While I am thankful it has been paid back, I have been pursuing fraudulent uses of my personal account for a number of months now. “There is no indication the money went out on any of the personal uses suggested previously.” Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd, Staffordshire County Council

The councillor had previously stood down from Burntwood Town Council and Hammerwich Parish Council in the wake of the controversy surrounding the funding he received.

But he had clung on to his remunerated county council seat until announcing his intention to resign last month.

However, he has now revealed that he has been “talked out” of walking away from the role, which provides an £800-plus monthly allowance.

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd said that despite the challenges of recent months, he had continued to be an active representative for the Burntwood North division.