Players have been battling out in a Burntwood squash competition named after two local men.

Players competing in the squash tournament at Burntwood Leisure Centre

The Bob Turner Memorial Trophy was won by Gary Snowden, while Tim Moore took the Simon Lake Plate in the competition held at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

A spokesperson said:

“Bob and Simon were regulars on the courts at Burntwood and will be sadly missed. “Every player on the day should be proud of their efforts and we had two great finals. “Also a big thank you to up and coming Malaysian player Yasshmita Jadishkumar who came and had a session with us along with head county coach, Fathi Seliman – Yasshmita showed us exactly why she is so highly rated giving all our players the run around.”

The event also helped Simon’s wife Caroline raise money for a new community defibrillator in his memory, with £560 being handed over on the day.