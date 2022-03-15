Council chiefs have apologised after they failed to warn a local organisation they were being hit with a 35% hike in their annual bill for waste collections.

Burntwood Memorial Institute

Burntwood Memorial Institute has seen the cost of waste and recycling jump from £615 last year to £860.

But the first they knew of the increase was when the invoices for the services from Lichfield District Council landed.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at the local authority, said the lack of communication about a discount scheme on waste collections being scrapped was “unforgivable”.

“What seems to have happened is that officers have ended the blanket charity discount because it was something that could not be sustained. “In the case of the Burntwood Memorial Institute, which makes a major contribution to the wellbeing of the community in the town, they have been told that their bill will increase from a total of £615 last year to £860 this year – an increase of 35%. “What is unforgivable for me is that no explanation was given with the invoice – and two phone calls from the chairman of the institute to the council have remained unanswered.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

A spokesperson said Lichfield District Council was sorry it had not communicated the increase to those affected.

“The council apologises for not officially advising Burntwood Memorial Institute prior to changes to the discounts and has taken steps to ensure that this doesn’t happen again. “The recent change to the discount scheme was part of our ongoing review ensuring that funds are allocated and managed in the most appropriate way.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

“Essential this policy change is reversed”

Steve Norman

Cllr Norman has urged the council to reconsider the decision to scrap the discount scheme for organisations.

“The problem that charitable organisations like the Burntwood Memorial Institute have, which reply on volunteers, is that this comes with the dramatic increase in energy and other costs on top of the lost income because of Covid over the last two years. “It is essential that this policy change, which has not been discussed by councillors outside of the cabinet, is reversed.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Lichfield District Council said it was seeking to ensure funding was distributed fairly to help those local organisations in need of support.