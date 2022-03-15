Lichfield RUFC’s under 14 side produced another fine display to secure success in the final of the county cup.

The victorious Lichfield RUFC under 14 team

They travelled to Stoke to take on Walsall in the encounter and got off to a bright start with three unanswered tries to secure a 15-0 lead.

But their opponents began to grow into their game, crossing three times themselves and adding a conversion in front of the posts to edge in front.

A fine move from the Lichfield juniors saw them travel the length of the pitch with multiple phases of play, only for a knock on five metres from the line. Not to be denied though, they won the ball back from the resulting scrum to allow the ball to be moved wide for another try.

With the scores at 22-15, the young Myrtle Greens put their foot on the accelerator in the final 15 minutes as they ran in three more tries and converting two of them in the blustery conditions to complete a 41-17 win.