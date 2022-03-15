A programme of events at the National Memorial Arboretum this summer will celebrate the links and friendship across the Commonwealth.

The Queen during a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum

Timed to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Sports, Service and the Commonwealth schedule will shine a light on the camaraderie of communities who have served alongside each other.

Chris Ansell, head of participation and learning at the arboretum said it was a fitting tibvute given the way in which Armed Forces personnel from across the different nations and territories serve alongside each other in times of war and peace.

“Our summer programme is a celebration of international friendships and the diverse communities who live in Britain today. “With 2022 being the year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and with Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth Games, we thought this was a fantastic opportunity to explore how the Commonwealth has helped shape our communities and to highlight the role that sport plays in the lives of Armed Forces personnel and veterans returning to civilian life.” Chris Ansell

An free exhibition running from 17th May to 19th June will explore the Queen’s role as head of the Commonwealth, while an augmented reality experience will be in place from 28th May to 4th September offering visitors a chance to learn more about the different countries that will be taking part in the 2022 games.

A new themed outdoor escape challenge will take place from 28th May to 20th October, challenging teams to solve cryptic puzzles and discover the stories behind some of the memorials linked to communities from across the Commonwealth.

Another event – Sports in Service will focus on the role physical plays within the Armed Forces community, while Greetings From will give people the chance to design a postcard of remembrance to feature in a new art installation.

“Visitors will be inspired to learn about some of the many diverse communities from across the Commonwealth and the incredible people who have served alongside each other, building the international friendships and world we know today.” Chris Ansell

The full programme of activities is available at www.thenma.org.uk/commonwealth.