Kathy Coe MBE

The founder of a domestic abuse charity is set to be co-opted as a member of Burntwood Town Council.

Kathy Coe MBE was the only applicant for the vacancy in the Summerfield and All Saints ward following the resignation of Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd.

The founder of Pathway Project, which supports men and women who are victims of abuse, had previously stood as a Labour candidate in the county council elections last year.

Not enough electors came forward to request a by-election to fill the town council vacancy, so councillors will now confirm the co-option of a new member at a meeting tomorrow (16th March).