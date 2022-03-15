Refurbishments and energy efficiency upgrades could be made to schools in Lichfield and Burntwood if proposals are approved by councillors.

Staffordshire County Council will decide whether to push ahead with an £8million investment at a meeting this week.

The money will help fund playground and toilet makeovers as well as replacing outdated boilers and pipework.

Among the schools earmarked for funding are:

Fulfen Primary School – replacement boiler and hot water system

King Edward VI School – toilet refurbishment

All Saints Primary School – general refurbishment

Whittington Primary School – new heating system and toilet refurbishment

Christ Church CE Primary School – toilet refurbishment

Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said:

“The investment will see upgraded facilities for many schools across the county. “The decarbonisation programme in schools has been a particular success, with 51 schools already benefitting from a similar scheme last year. “This year’s plan to reduce the carbon emissions of 46 schools by replacing inefficient systems, improving insulation and making it easier to monitor energy usage, will directly contribute to our net zero carbon goal. “Climate change affects all of us, so by using this money to do as much as we can to reduce our impact on the climate means we can secure a brighter future for the county’s children.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

The proposals will be debated by the county council’s cabinet tomorrow (16th March).