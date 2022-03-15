The decade that brought us girl power and Britpop will be back when a show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

90’s Live

The city theatre will host 90’s Live on 25th March.

The show will feature music by the likes of Oasis, Britney Spears, Take That, Hanson, Supergrass and The Vengaboys.

A spokesperson said:

“The music of a generation is brought to life with fantastic vocals, genius costumes and of course all the dance moves you know and love.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £30 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.