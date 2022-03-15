Singer Tony Hadley will open the Lichfield Festival later this year as the event celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Tony Hadley

The former Spandau Ballet frontman will perform at Lichfield Cathedral on 7th July.

Other acts to appear this year include comedian Zoe Lyons, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, singer-songwriter Ayanna Witter Johnson, Ballet Cymru and cellist Steven Isserlis.

Festival director Damian Thantrey said:

“Since the first event in 1982, Lichfield Festival has brought artists and musicians of the highest calibre, and audiences local and national, to this beautiful city. “Alongside fabulous established and up-and-coming artists, our 40th anniversary will feature works from the first festival, new commissions, bespoke 1980s themed shows, music honouring the 150th anniversary of the composer Ralph Vaughan Williams and the inaugural Midlands Choir of the Year. “We’re thrilled that Tony Hadley has agreed to launch the celebrations for us. “As always, there will be dance, drama, comedy, family fun, fireworks and free events – all the hallmarks that have made Lichfield Festival a cultural beacon for the last 40 years.” Damian Thantrey, Lichfield Festival

This year’s event will also see the return of the Festival Fireworks at Beacon Park.

Tickets for the Lichfield Festival, which runs from 7th to 17th July, will open for general sale on 3rd May, with priority booking for Lichfield Festival Friends on 19th April.

For more information and the full programme, visit www.lichfieldfestival.org.