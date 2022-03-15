Protesters say they will continue to target a Shenstone factory by taking action against businesses linked to the site.

Offices linked to the UAV Engines factory targeted by campaigners

Palestine Action has regularly carried out protests at the UAV Engines site over claims it makes parts for Elbit military drones used by Israel.

The group said campaigners had now turned their attention to the managing agents of the factory, with slogans and damage caused to their premises in the Midlands.

“Activists defaced the premises and exposed the firm’s complicity in Elbit’s business. “They are making it clear that their direct action campaign will target not only Elbit, but all firms which collaborate in their British manufacture of weapons.” Palestine Action spokesperson

It is the latest action from the campaigners who caused significant damage to the UAV Engines factory during their last protest at the site in February.