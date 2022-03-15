People are being invited to make an eco-friendly Mother’s Day card at a workshop in Lichfield.

Stacey Coleman with some eco-friendly cards

The parks team at Lichfield District Council are hosting the session in the community gardens area of Beacon Park near the bowling greens on Saturday (19th March).

The two workshops take place between 10am and midday and from 1pm to 3pm.

Ruth Piddington, community and education officer at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Join our parks team and make an eco-friendly card for your mum. “The flower heads will be made with special paper embedded with herb seeds for planting afterwards. “You can also make birthday, get well, anniversary and thank you cards too.” Ruth Piddington, Lichfield District Council

The cost is £1 per card and there is no need to book in advance.