Advice is being distributed to van owners in Burntwood in a bid to help them prevent their tools being stolen.
The area has seen a recent spate of incidents where works vehicles have been targeted for the high value items inside them.
Local PCSOs have been delivering hundreds of leaflets with security advice and UV pens for workers to mark their tools.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“We appreciate that a loss of tools means loss of income, so van owners should remain vigilant and consider their vehicle’s security to mitigate the chances of them falling victim to such offences.
“Where possible, lock your van in a secure garage or use a steering lock to deter any opportunists from targeting your vehicle. If possible, make sure your van is parked in direct view of CCTV cameras.
“You should also remove tools from vans overnight. An alternative can be to mark them clearly with their name using paint pens and sealing that with a clear lacquer spray.
“We would also suggest using a lockable cabinet and small cameras can also be installed inside vans.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
