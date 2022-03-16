Buildings across Lichfield will be lit up to show solidarity with people impacted by the war in Ukraine.
Lichfield Cathedral, The Hub at St Mary’s, the Lichfield Garrick, The Friary Clock Tower, Angel Croft and the offices of Lichfield District Council will all be illuminated in yellow and blue between 6.30pm to 9.30pm tomorrow (17th March).
A single bell from the cathedral will also toll for 15 minutes at 6.45pm in a show of solidarity with those facing the conflict in Eastern Europe.
The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield, said:
“As the violence and destruction continues in Ukraine and more and more innocent people are displaced we feel it is important to do what we can to show our support and echo the world’s calls for peace.
“We are now three weeks on and the need to keep this conflict in the forefront of people’s thoughts and prayers is ongoing.
“We will therefore be lighting up the cathedral in the colours of the Ukrainian flag along with other organisations in the city this Thursday evening.
“As the bell tolls we would call people to pray for peace and the people of Ukraine.
“I am personally delighted that so many buildings in this small city will be lit up all at the same time as we come together in solidarity.”The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield
