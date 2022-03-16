Lichfield District Council’s offices lit up in Ukrainian colours

Buildings across Lichfield will be lit up to show solidarity with people impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Lichfield Cathedral, The Hub at St Mary’s, the Lichfield Garrick, The Friary Clock Tower, Angel Croft and the offices of Lichfield District Council will all be illuminated in yellow and blue between 6.30pm to 9.30pm tomorrow (17th March).

A single bell from the cathedral will also toll for 15 minutes at 6.45pm in a show of solidarity with those facing the conflict in Eastern Europe.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield, said: