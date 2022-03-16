Details of a regular monthly market in Burntwood have been outlined in a report to a meeting of the town council.

The market in Burntwood. Picture: Burntwood Town Council

A pilot scheme at Sankey’s Corner last year was hailed a success by councillors.

A report to a meeting of Burntwood Town Council this evening (16th March) said an agreement had been reached for the markets to return between April and October.

“Cllr Darren Ennis confirmed that following discussions with operator Bert and Gerts and Roadtech Cutting Services, the cost per market would be £1,100 – £450 for managing the stalls etc and £650 for the closure of the road. “In addition there will also be a Christmas market scheduled for 26th November 2022.” Report to meeting of Burntwood Town Council

The meeting of the town council will take place at Burntwood Memorial Institute at 6pm.