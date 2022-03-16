Developers are seeking planning permission to build three new five bedroom homes on land in Shenstone.

The proposed layout of the new homes

Garden area linked to Court Manor on Court Drive is being earmarked for the scheme.

If approved it would see three new properties with garages constructed across the plot.

“The proposals are to retain the existing Court Manor together with existing driveway and a site of 1.33 acres. “The proposed layout is consistent with the planning authority’s adopted guidelines in respect of distances to boundaries, distances between dwellings and garden sizes.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.