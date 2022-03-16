The Apiarist Whisky

A Lichfield drinks producer has launched a new honey-infused whisky.

It is the latest offering from artisan label The Apiarist and follows three gins and a rum that have previously been produced.

The company was founded by Alex and Natalie Conti after the keen beekeepers used excess honey during the Covid lockdown.

Their original gin has gone on to win awards and is being purchased from as far away as Japan.

The Apiarist Whisky is described as “well rounded and soft on the palate with a smooth, balanced finish”.

Alex said:

“Due to the ongoing success of The Apiarist range over the last 16 months, we wanted to introduce a new product with yet another inspiring story behind its creation and distillation process. “Our honeybees gathered the nectar of over 100,000 flowers to make the honey needed for one bottle – that’s more than 4,500 miles in flight. “We enjoy knowing that once more, our bees have made something to be proud of and we can’t wait to see how The Apiarist Whisky is received by both new and existing customers alike.” Alex Conti

Bottled at 40% ABV, The Apiarist Whisky is £39 for a 70cl bottle and can be ordered at www.theapiaristdrinks.com.