A road in Burntwood has been closed to allow emergency repairs to take place.
Severn Trent Water are carry out work on a water pipe on Springhill Road.
It will mean a closure until 6pm on 20th March.
A spokesperson for Staffordshire County Council said:
“Access will be available for pedestrians and vehicles requiring access to premises on the length of the road which is closed.
“An alternative route for traffic is available via Springhill Road, Cannock Road, New Road and Chase Road.”Staffordshire County Council spokesperson
Except that New Road – one of the alternative routes they suggest – is also currently closed. By Severn Trent Water.
